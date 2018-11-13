Home Nation

Mild earthquake hits parts of Kutch

A quake measuring 3.4 on Richter scale was felt in Kutch at 3:37 pm with its epicentre being 13 kilometres NNW of Bhachau.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on Richter scale hit parts of Kutch district in Gujarat Tuesday, an official said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported in the mild-intensity quake, the official said.

The epicentre of the quake was recorded 13 kms north north-west (NNW) from Bhachau in Kutch district, the official of the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

"A quake measuring 3.4 on Richter scale was felt in Kutch at 3:37 pm with its epicentre being 13 kilometres NNW of Bhachau," the official said.

A quake measuring 3.1 on Richter scale was felt in the same region on November 10.

The next day, a 3.3 intensity quake was recorded in the district with its epicentre near Bela.

A devastating earthquake had shook Kutch district in January 2001, killing thousands of people and destroying lakhs of homes.

