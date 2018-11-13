NCP chief Sharad Pawar hits out at Centre for neglecting farmer issue

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government saying that it failed to formulate right policies for farmers.

Addressing a gathering here, Pawar said that in spite of discussing the issues being faced by the farmers, Ram temple has become the priority of the ruling dispensation.

He even accused the central government of diverting people's attention.

"Be it loan waiver or other policies, this government failed in formulating right policies for farmers. Today farmers' problems are not being discussed, Ram temple is being discussed. This government has worked towards diverting people's attention. We have to be aware of this," he said.

Pawar had earlier targetted the Prime Minister Modi government over the Rafale deal signed between India and France.