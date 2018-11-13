Ordinance over temple issue, if brought, will be backed by over 400 MPs: Shiv Sena

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Reiterating its demand for a law to facilitate the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) member Shiv Sena expressed the confidence that if an ordinance to that effect was brought in the Parliament, it would be supported by more than 400 MPs.

Making the claim in Ayodhya on Tuesday, Sena spokesman and MP Sanjay Raut said that the supporters of the ordinance would include not only the NDA MPs but Congress also. Raut, camping in Ayodhya to make arrangements for Sena chief Uddhav Thakre's proposed visit to the temple town on November 24, was interacting with media persons in the presence of Laksmankiladheesh Maithiliraman Sharan.

Thakre's proposed visit to Ayodhya is being taken as a pressure tactic used by Sena to make BJP-led Central government pave the legal route for temple construction at the disputed site especially when the Supreme Court has deferred the hearing in the vexed title suit till January, next year.

Reminding the media of the efforts and contribution of Shiv Sena to temple movement way back in the early 90s, Raut claimed that the then Sena chief Bal Thakre had played a very crucial role in spearheading the movement to mobilise people across the country to throng Ayodhya for the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992. Notably, on Monday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders had questioned the purpose of Thakre's upcoming visit to Ayodhya.

VHP is contemplating a dharma sabha over temple issue in the temple town on November 25 expecting lakhs of Ram bhakts to participate in it. However, responding to VHP's stand, Raut said that his party did not want to lead to any disagreement over the issue among the groups and parties concerned.

"To make a ground for temple construction, I had visited the VHP headquarters at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya. I met VHP vice-president Champat Rai, secretary Rajendra Singh Pankaj, BJP MP Lallu Singh, Mayor Rishikesh Updhyaya and BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta to invite them all to Thakre's programme on November 25," he said. Raut appealed all the parties concerned to come together on the issue of temple construction.

"We all are tasting the fruits of power due to the blessings of Lord Ram so we should make concerted and joint efforts to pave way for his grand temple in Ayodhya," he said. He exhorted the Centre to put a proposal in Parliament and assured the support of Shiv Sena with all its might to it.

Raut was accompanied by senior office bearers of Sena. Sena chief is expected to arrive in Ayodhya on November 24. Then he will proceed to meet seers and saints to seek their blessings. He will then take part in Saryu Arti the same evening and will go for the darshan of Ram Lalla at makeshift temple at 9 am next day.