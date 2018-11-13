Posted in Punjab, army man commits suicide at Bihar home

By PTI

A 30-year-old army man, who was posted in Punjab, allegedly committed suicide on Monday by hanging himself at his home in Rohtas district, police said.

Gagan Deep, a Naik in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, was posted at Sangrur district in Punjab.

The father of a 2-year-old boy and a half and a six-month old girl had come home at Mahadeva village under Dehrinagar police station area a week ago on vacation.

Dehrinagar SHO Dharmendra Kumar said Gagan Deep had a quarrel with his wife in the morning over some domestic issue and shut himself inside a room.

When the door was prised open, his body was found hanging from the ceiling, Kumar said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.