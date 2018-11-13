Posted in Punjab, army man commits suicide at Bihar home
The father of a 2-year-old boy and a half and a six-month old girl had come home at Mahadeva village under Dehrinagar police station area a week ago on vacation.
Published: 13th November 2018 01:13 AM | Last Updated: 13th November 2018 01:13 AM | A+A A-
A 30-year-old army man, who was posted in Punjab, allegedly committed suicide on Monday by hanging himself at his home in Rohtas district, police said.
Gagan Deep, a Naik in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, was posted at Sangrur district in Punjab.
The father of a 2-year-old boy and a half and a six-month old girl had come home at Mahadeva village under Dehrinagar police station area a week ago on vacation.
Dehrinagar SHO Dharmendra Kumar said Gagan Deep had a quarrel with his wife in the morning over some domestic issue and shut himself inside a room.
When the door was prised open, his body was found hanging from the ceiling, Kumar said.
The body was sent for post-mortem examination.