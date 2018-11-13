Home Nation

Puri-bound Dhauli Express derails near Panskura station in Bengal, no casualties

No one was injured in the accident that occurred between Bhogpur and Panskura stations in Howrah-Kharagpur section of SER at 7.10 am, spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

Published: 13th November 2018





By PTI

KOLKATA: A bogie of the Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express derailed near Panskura station in West Bengal Tuesday morning, a South Eastern Railway spokesman said here.

The wheel of the chair car coach (B-3), positioned sixth from the engine, derailed when the Dhauli Express was travelling from Howrah to Puri, he said.

An accident relief train and senior officers of the SER rushed to the spot, which is about 67 km from Howrah.

The train will resume its onward journey towards Puri following the amalgamation of coaches after detaching the affected coach, Ghosh said.

"For the convenience of passengers en route, 12703 Howrah-Secundrabad Faluknama Express will be provided all stoppages of Dhauli Express up to Khurda Road station," he said.

