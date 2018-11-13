Home Nation

Twitter has become extremely polarised: Shehla Rashid on deactivating account

Rashid said it was not a good thing to wake up to abusive tweets in the morning and almost a 1,000 such tweets everyday had started taking a toll on her "psychogically".

Published: 13th November 2018 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

shehla_rashid

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Shehla Rashid (PTI Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Shehla Rashid has deactivated her Twitter account since the "toxicity and negativity" on the microblogging platform had started affecting her psychologically.

"After 8 yrs of using Twitter, I'm deactivating my account. I've tried engaging, I've tried blocking/reporting but the amount of toxicity & negativity that exists out here is insane. I can't deal with such hate, lies and manipulation. Thanks to all of you who've been supportive," Rashid said on Sunday.

Talking to PTI, Rashid, who had close to 500 thousand followers, said her going off on Twitter should be an "SOS call" to it.

"The abuse on Twitter started in 2010. The platform is such that it enables an ecosystem where abusers can gang up against you using many hashtags and it has been effectively used by the right-wing voices. It is not freedom of expression but an attack on freedom of expression," she said.

Rashid said it was not a good thing to wake up to abusive tweets in the morning and almost a 1,000 such tweets everyday had started taking a toll on her "psychogically".

"The platform has become extremely polarised. If I extended condolences to the Opposition over something or even congratulated the Opposition over something, I used to get hate messages," she said.

Rashid said there is a "chalta hai" attitude here and the twitter accounts are not suspended very proactively.

"Take the case of Jagrati Shukla (a consultant at Lok Sabha TV) whose Twitter account was suspended for hateful comments only recently. She had earlier tweeted in support of the Sikh genocide and other such messages but it was only now that her account was suspended," she said.

There were claims made on Twitter that Rashid left the microblogging platform since there were allegations against her of "not giving the funds she collected through crowdfunding for the Kathua gangrape victim", but she denied the charges.

"This is rubbish! These allegations are being levelled for a long time now," Rashid said, adding that she is not sure whether she would be returning to Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shehla Rashid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp