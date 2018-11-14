Ahead of Assembly election Rajasthan BJP MP Harish Meena joins Congress

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday suffered a jolt in Rajasthan, one of its MPs, Harish Meena, joined the Congress ahead of the assembly elections on December 7.

The Dausa MP and former Rajasthan Director General of Police, Meena was formally inducted into the party here in the presence of state unit chief Sachin Pilot and General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

He had won the Dausa seat in 2014 as a Bharatiya Janata Party nominee defeating his brother and Congress candidate Namo Narain Meena.

Observing that people were unhappy with the Narendra Modi government not fulfilling its promises, Meena described joining Congress as his "homecoming".

Earlier another Rajasthan BJP MLA Manvendra Singh, the son of BJP veteran and former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, had joined the Congress in October.