Andamans diary

The PCR vans also made frequent patrolling in cut off locations of Port Blair city.

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Super show by Karate team

For the first time in the history of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Our Islands Tang Soo do Korean Karate team of Andaman has created history by winning 49 medals — 23 Gold, 13 Silver and 13 Bronze — in 6th National Tang Soo Do Championship held at an ashram in New Delhi from November 2-4. Tang Soo do Korean Karate team of Andaman had earlier won many medals in International events as well, bringing laurels for these tiny Islands.

No clarity over drone flying

The confusion over flying of drones in the Andamans is still continuing. Recently, two people were arrested by the Andaman and Nicobar Police from Cellular Jail area for flying a drone, without permission. According to sources, among those arrested, one youth is from Ograbraj area of South Andaman while the other is visiting Andaman as tourist from Kerala. Both were released on bail later. Earlier, some tourists were arrested in the islands for flying drones without permission. Due to lack of proper awareness and clear information about restriction on drone flying in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, many people, especially tourists, have suffered heavily in past. Meanwhile, drones have caught the fascination of the people, especially the youth. 

Support for Bengali community 

The Bangla Joint Action Committee, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, organised its ‘Bangla Sammelan’, third in a series, at Bhatu Basti Junction on Sunday. Not to be cowed down by the threat posed by cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’, at least 3,000 persons belonging to Bengali community participated in the Sammelan. Facing hatred at a time when there are increasing fears of illegal migration from Bangladesh, the native Bengali population took the onus of forming the Bangla Joint Action Committee was formed in the Andamans. The event was addressed by Bengali intellectuals of the islands. 

Anti-liquor drive

In a massive drive against supply of illegal liquor in Port Blair city, a total of 28 cases have been registered and 28 persons were arrested by Andaman and Nicobar police in the last 15 days, under section 32 Regulation Act, 1876. The arrests were made from various localities of Port Blair city. According to sources, nearly 80 people have been picked up from various localities of Port Blair in the last few days for consuming liquor in the open and other suspicious activities. Out of these, 28 cases have been registered. In many other cases, parents were called by police for counselling, while in still others, offenders are released with a warning. The PCR vans also made frequent patrolling in cut off locations of Port Blair city.

