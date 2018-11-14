Army sepoy held following hoax call about ISI agents in Nagpur

By PTI

NAGPUR: Military Intelligence has detained an Army sepoy after a hoax call about arrest of ISI agents in Nagpur city of Maharashtra was allegedly made from his mobile phone, police sources said here Wednesday.

Ganeshpeth police here have registered a case under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) in the matter, an official said.

On November 8, Ganeshpeth police received a call from a person who said he was a major with Military Intelligence's Mumbai unit, and they had nabbed two agents of ISI, the Pakistani spy agency, from Nagpur city.

Police later found that no such operation had been carried out by MI or any other agency in the city. The number from which the call was received was registered in the name of Pankaj Yergude, a sepoy posted in the Army's Supply Core in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

A senior police official said that MI's Himachal Pradesh unit took Yergude in custody for interrogation Tuesday.

He reportedly denied any knowledge about the call made from his phone, the official said. Yergude hails from Bhadravati town in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, said inspector Sunil Gangurde.

Nagpur police commissioner Dr B K Upadhyay said the police will request the Army to hand over Yergude's custody for further probe.