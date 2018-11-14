Home Nation

Ban on RSS? Congress MLA dubs Sangh as symbol of terrorism

It was in 2006, Chouhan allowed the RSS shakhas were allowed in government premises. 

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Even as PCC chief Kamal Nath is fire fighting to douse the row over a RSS ‘ban’, Congress MLA Sunderlal Tiwari added more fuel by dubbing the Sangh as ‘aatankwaad ke prateek’ (a symbol of terrorism.)

Tiwari, the sitting MLA from Gurh in Rewa, justified the Congress’ ‘promise’ in its poll manifesto of banning RSS shakhas in the government premises as well as not allowing the state employees to attend the shakhas, if voted to power. “It is a full-fledged political organisation, which got (Mahatma) Gandhi murdered and creates an atmosphere of fear and hatred in the society on religious lines. They never hoist the national flag in their shakhas. They are a symbol of terrorism.” 

The former Lok Sabha member from Rewa is known for making controversial statements. Earlier, Tiwari had dubbed Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan a “prostitute” for making populist promises.
In Bhopal, Kamal Nath was again on the back foot due to Tiwari’s statement. “It could be Tiwari’s personal views. The party doesn’t endorse his views.”

Meanwhile, Chouhan asserted he himself had decided that no one can be stopped from taking part in shakhas, “as it (Sangh) is a nationalist organisation which instils a spirit of patriotism”. 

“It’s an organisation which is endlessly engaged in national building and making the people disciplined. I don’t know what kind of false ego has prompted the Congress to make such a promise, but attempts made in the past even by Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s regime to ban Sangh couldn’t succeed. No one can ban Sangh shakhas anywhere and stop anyone, including government employees from attending them,” said Chouhan.

