Home Nation

Hindus believe SC decision will be in Ram temple favour: VHP

VHP leader Champat Rait old reporters here that the people of the country should understand the sentiments of the Hindus.

Published: 14th November 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Hindus have faith that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international vice president Champat Rai said Wednesday.

He told reporters here that the people of the country should understand the sentiments of the Hindus.

"The struggle for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been going on for 500 years and now the wait is unbearable," Rai said.

"Hindus have faith that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said. He said on November 25, the VHP would organise a Dharm Sabha in Ayodhya and one lakh people would participate in it.

In similar event later in New Delhi, over 5 lakh people were expected, he claimed, adding it was being organised to apprise about the sentiments of the Hindus to the government and the court. Replying to a question, he said the work to carve stones for the Ram temple had been completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishwa Hindu Parishad Champat Rai Ayodhya Ram temple dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp