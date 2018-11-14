Home Nation

Irish woman verbally abuses Air India's London-Mumbai flight crew over glass of wine

The incident, which took place on Saturday, was captured on video. The clip was made accessible on Wednesday.

Published: 14th November 2018 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A business class passenger verbally abused an Air India crew member after she was denied extra alcohol onboard a London-bound flight from here, an airline official said Wednesday.

The woman, a foreigner allegedly manhandled a cabin crew member in an inebriated state, prompting the airline to file a police case, the official said.

The incident took place on November 10 when the Air India flight AI-131 was on way to London from Mumbai.

In a video clip recorded by a cabin crew member, the woman can be heard using expletives several times.

Air India filed an FIR against the passenger and she was taken into custody on landing at London's Heathrow airport, the official said.

"The woman turned unruly as the cabin crew denied her serving more liquor. She hurled abuse and manhandled the crew," the official said.

In the vidoe clip which has gone viral on social media, the woman can be heard saying, "I am working for all your people. For you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it, by the way. But you cant give me a glass of wine, is that correct?"

The cabin crew informed the flight commander about the unruly behaviour of the passenger on board and he instructed the crew not to serve her more drinks, the official said.

The civil aviation ministry guidelines issued in September 2017 provide for barring a passenger indulging in unruly behaviour from flying for a period ranging from three months to lifetime, the official said.

Aviation regulator DGCA is supposed to maintain the record of all such blacklisted passengers, he said, adding the quantum of punishment is based on the severity of the offence, which has been divided into three categories.

"The no-fly list is applicable only if the incident is inside an aircraft which could adversely affect the safety of the plane and its occupants.

Air India London-Mumbai flight

