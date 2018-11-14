Home Nation

Manish Sisodia, Kumar Vishwas, Prashant Bhushan discharged in case related to coal block protest

In its order, the court noted that the protest was peaceful and the police lacked evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.

Published: 14th November 2018 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday discharged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and their former party colleague Prashant Bhushan in a 2012 case of allegedly provoking protesters during a demonstration here on the coal block allocation issue.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the relief to the accused who had staged the protest at the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi's 10-Janpath residence, Sisodia's lawyer Mohd Irshad said.

In its order, the court noted that the protest was peaceful and the police lacked evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.

The police had charged Bhushan, Sisodia and Vishwas with provoking people during the protest.

"Bhushan, Sisodia and Vishwas provoked their supporters and marched towards 10-Janpath. Despite warnings and use of water cannons, the crowd became more agitated and marched forward. Seven teargas shells were lobbed and as it did not help, mild force was used to contain them," the FIR had said.

The police had alleged that some of the protesters used the flag sticks to beat policemen besides damaging a DTC bus and deflating its tyre.

This was one of the five cases of rioting registered against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhushan, Sisodia, Vishas, Gopal Rai and several unnamed people after their protest on the coal block allocation issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Kumar Vishwas coal block allocation Prashant Bhushan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp