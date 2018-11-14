Maoists trigger IED blast on Chhattisgarh highway, six including four BSF jawans injured

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: At least six persons including four jawans of Border Security Forces (BSF) sustained serious injuries in an improvised explosive devise (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists on the Bijapur-Bhopalpatnam national highway, about 350 km south of Raipur, on Wednesday morning.

The conditions of two BSF personnel were stated to be critical. One District Reserve Guard (DRG) constable and a civilian (driver of the vehicle) were among those injured.

According to the information reaching the state capital, the rebels targeted a truck which was boarded by the BSF men returning from their poll duties.

The CRPF have meanwhile blocked the movement along the national highway for security reasons. All the injured were rushed to the district hospital, the Bijapur police said.

The Bijapur superintendent of police Mohit Garg confirmed the incident and added that the additional back-up party has been rushed to the area. The encounter between the security forces and the Red rebels is still continuing.

Bijapur is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar and recorded the lowest voter turnout at 47 per cent on Monday.

The first phase of polling with the voter turnout at 76.28 per cent in the 18 Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh was the highest, the recorded percent was 0.35 % higher compared to 2013 elections.