Home Nation

Mumbai: Two dead after fire breaks out in Slum Rehabilitation Authority building

The incident occurred at around 8:30 PM in the 10th and 11th floor of the Kadam Chawl SRA building, near Oberoi Towers in Andheri West's Veera Desai road.

Published: 14th November 2018 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By IANS

MUMBAI: At least two persons were killed when a fire broke out on the 10-11 floors of a building in Andheri West, late on Tuesday night, an official said.

The fire was reported around 10.10 p.m. in the middle floors of the 21-storied Kadam Nagar Slum Rehabilitation Authority Building on Veera Desai Road, police said.

At least 10 firetenders and other specialised equipment were rushed to the scene to battle the fire.

Rescuers managed to retrieve two victims who were taken to a hospital and were declared dead, said the BMC Disaster Control.

Details of the cause of the fire and the victims' identity were not immediately available.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai fire Andheri Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp