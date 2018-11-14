Mumbai: Two dead after fire breaks out in Slum Rehabilitation Authority building

By IANS

MUMBAI: At least two persons were killed when a fire broke out on the 10-11 floors of a building in Andheri West, late on Tuesday night, an official said.

The fire was reported around 10.10 p.m. in the middle floors of the 21-storied Kadam Nagar Slum Rehabilitation Authority Building on Veera Desai Road, police said.

At least 10 firetenders and other specialised equipment were rushed to the scene to battle the fire.

Rescuers managed to retrieve two victims who were taken to a hospital and were declared dead, said the BMC Disaster Control.

Details of the cause of the fire and the victims' identity were not immediately available.