Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader shot dead in Bihar

By UNI

PATNA: A Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader was shot dead and another injured when criminals fired on them at Mera village under Khiri Mor police station area in the district late last night.

Police said here today that outlaws shot dead Paliganj block RLSP president Amit Kumar Bhushan alias Tudu (32) and injured Visheshwar Prasad Singh, a native of Dharhara village during a cultural programme at the village.

The motive behind attack was not immediately known. Police said, the injured had been admitted to Paliganj sub divisional hospital. A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused, sources added.