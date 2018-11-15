Home Nation

Bombay High Court stays Pune Police's notification on luxury bus movement

As per the notification, private luxury buses can ply only on four prescribed routes for exit to cities like Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Solapur.

Published: 15th November 2018 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has granted an interim stay till November 26 on a Pune Police notification banning entry and movement of private luxury buses in that city during day time.

A vacation bench of Justice M S Karnik was on Wednesday hearing a petition filed by luxury bus operator Konduskar Travels Pvt Ltd challenging an October 26 notification issued by the Pune traffic police imposing restrictions on entry and movement of private luxury buses in Pune.

As per the notification, private luxury buses can ply only on four prescribed routes for exit to cities like Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Solapur.

It also banned the movement of luxury buses on these prescribed routes from 8 in the morning till noon and from 5 in the evening till 9 in the night.

The petition claimed the notification was "illegal" and "discriminatory" as the same did not apply to state-run luxury buses.

The court on Wednesday directed the state and Pune traffic police to file their affidavits in response to the petition.

"Considering the submissions advanced on behalf of the petitioner, there shall be ad-interim relief in terms of prayer clause C (stay on implementation of the notification) till November 26," the court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Luxury buses Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp