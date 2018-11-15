Home Nation

Carnatic maestro TM Krishna's concert cancelled after Hindutva group trolls organisers

The event, organised jointly by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC-MACAY), was to be held coming Saturday.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

TM Krishna|(File Photo/EPS)

By Online Desk

An alleged troll campaign by right wingers against TM Krishnan has forced the organizers to cancel an event where the carnatic musician was supposed to perform. 

The two-day event jointly organized by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC-MACAY) was to be held in New Delhi on November 17 and 18, as part of the “Dance and Music in the Park” festival at Nehru Park.

On November 5, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced on Twitter that it would be organizing the event in association with the cultural body SPIC-MACAY and a few days later, announced Krishna’s performance.

 

When Krishna tweeted AAI’s invitation on Monday, trolls against India’s premier aviation body went viral accusing them of inviting a person who sings about ‘Jesus and Allah’ and also called the singer ‘anti-national’, ‘urban Naxal’ among others things. The trolls also tagged senior government bodies such as Minister of Railways, Coal and Corporate Affairs Piyush Goyal and Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu asking them on whether they knew who were sponsoring.

According to a report by Indian Express, on the night of November 12, AAI informed SPIC-MACAY via email that the concert was called off. The email stated that the concert can’t happen due to some ‘exigencies of work’ and the concert be postponed till a new date is fixed.

 

However, AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra denied that the concert was postponed due to the criticism received for allowing Krishna to perform and cited that it was due to some emergency issue that the concert has been temporarily cancelled.

Krishna mentioned that though SPIC-MACAY informed him on Tuesday that AAI had promised the cultural organisation that it would ignore the tweets and hold the concert with additional security. However, the AAI on Wednesday decided to postpone the concert.  He also said that he is ready to perform anywhere in the national capital on November 17. “We just can’t let ourselves be cowed down by this kind of threats,” he added.

Apart from Krishna, sitarist Shahid Parvez Khan and dancers Sonal Mansingh and Priyadarsini Govind were to perform at the event.

Krishna’s views on secularism and caste prejudice in music have made him a target of right wing factions. In August, a Maryland temple cancelled his concert, supposedly after Hindutva advocates accused him of singing Christian hymns.

In January this year, a Hindu right-wing group had threatened to disrupt his concert in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, but it was held under tight security. The 42-year-old singer is considered one of the finest Carnatic musicians in the world. A 

TAGS
Airports Authority of India (AAI) TM Krishna Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Cul Hindutva trolls TM Krishna concert

Comments(2)

  • M RAMESH
    TMK concert cancalled? Big deal! Just as TMK has a right to dislike and criticise (say) Modi
    15 days ago reply

  • badri narayanan poondi
    The Bakthi Movement in the south in particular in the past two centuries took to devotional singing to propagate the glory of God and both the music and devotional spirit grew greatly in the Hindu denominations. Sufis also are famous for singing the love of and for God. The native christians also took in recent decades to sing the praise of Jesus in music composed for propagating their Faith. The Hindus appreciate and respect any devotional music as their scriptures say "God is One
    15 days ago reply
