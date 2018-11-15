Home Nation

Congress protest outside Manoj Tiwari's office over insulting remarks against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

In the election rally, Tiwari took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and reportedly said had Sonia Gandhi observed Chhath, she would have had an intelligent son.

Published: 15th November 2018 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 12:25 AM

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scores of Congress workers staged a protest outside the office of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari in his Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency on Wednesday over his alleged remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The protesters raised slogans against Tiwari and demanded his apology for the remarks made at a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Leading the protest in Yamuna Vihar, former Congress MLA Bhisham Sharma said Tiwari's statement was "highly condemnable" and it also "insulted" Purvanchali women who observe Chhath fast.

In the election rally, Tiwari took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and reportedly said had Sonia Gandhi observed Chhath, she would have had an intelligent son.

"Tiwari's remark against Sonia Gandhi was not only highly condemnable, but also an insult to the lakhs of Poorvanchali women in Delhi, who celebrate Chhat Puja," Sharma said.

Tiwari has no moral right to continue as the president of the Delhi BJP, he said.

Condemning the BJP MP's remarks, Youth Congress activists staged a protest outside Tiwari's North Avenue residence on Tuesday.

Manoj Tiwari Chhath puja Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

