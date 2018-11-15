Eight-year-old thrashed by teacher for vomiting in class in Uttar Pradesh

By Express News Service

An eight-year-old boy was thrashed with a stick by his school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after he vomited in the classroom.

The incident took place on Children's Day at a school in Moradabad, following which the minor boy's father filed a complaint in Thakurdwara Police station.

The young boy narrated the ordeal and confessed to having been beaten up at school by his teacher, Rubina.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Uday Shankar Singh said a complaint has been registered in the matter and the child has been sent for medical examination.

"Investigation in the matter is underway," he added.

