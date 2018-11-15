Home Nation

Employ more retired defence personnel in corporate firms: CII vice-chairman

This was for the first time that such a job fair was organised in the city.

Published: 15th November 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Corporates and industries in the State should consider providing more jobs to retired defence personnel, said S Chandramohan, vice-chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry(CII), Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.Speaking at the inaugural session of a job fair, organised by Directorate-General Resettlement (DGR) in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for ex-servicemen at Chennai Trade Centre here, he urged corporate sector to do more to recruit retired defence personnel.

“Corporate companies require trained and disciplined manpower and ex-servicemen possess all the qualities. Along with skills, the commitment, discipline and honesty among retired defence personnel is very high which can be beneficial for any company. Industry should employ them and utilise their skills,” Chandramohan, who is also chief financial officer of Tafe Limited, said. He said that CII will try to explore job opportunities for ex-servicemen in foreign countries.  

This was for the first time that such a job fair was organised in the city. As many as 1,800 retired defence personnel and 50 companies participated. Inaugurating the program, Commodore Sharad Kumar Chauhan, principal director of Directorate-General Settlement said the defence ministry since 2014 has been organising such job fairs for betterment of retired defence personnel.

