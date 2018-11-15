Goa: Shiv Sena to back mining law amendment to restart sector

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa unit of the Shiv Sena Thursday said it would support any amendment to mining laws to facilitate the resumption of the sector in the state.

The mining sector in Goa has come to a standstill after the Supreme Court, in an order in February this year, quashed 88 mining leases and banned the extraction of fresh ore from March.

"Shiv Sena would be like to re-assure people that all its MPs in Parliament will firmly stand by any amendment to the existing mining laws, moved by the Central government, to ensure the industry resumes," its Goa vice-president, Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik, said in a statement released here.

"The Sena has always been with the people who are affected by the closure of mining industry in the state," she said, adding that the ban has left at least three lakh people in the lurch.

"We expect that the BJP will keep their word of moving an amendment during the upcoming Parliament session," Naik said.

Naik recalled that during the last agitation of Goa Mining Peoples Front, an umbrella body of mining dependents, the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had assured to even stall Parliament on this issue, if required.

"Our central leadership has assured that they will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the mining industry resumes (in Goa)," Naik added.