Hidden in juice packs, Punjab police recover heroin worth Rs 20 crore

The heroin was hidden in tetra-packs of juices and packets of biscuits which had been re-sealed properly to avoid detection.

Published: 15th November 2018 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

An addict prepares heroin, placing a fentanyl test strip into the mixing container to check for contamination. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police recovered 4-kg of heroin valued at Rs 20 crore in the international market from a woman from Mizoram and her driver accomplice in Khanna district on Wednesday.

The recovery was made by the Khanna Police on National Highway No. 1 near Khanna town, around 50 km from here, following checking of vehicles.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya told the media on Wednesday that the recovery was made, following a tip-off, from the woman, identified as Shivangi from Mizoram, and the car driver Anand Kumar who is from Jalandhar city in Punjab.

The heroin was hidden in tetra-packs of juices and packets of biscuits which had been re-sealed properly to avoid detection.

When the Punjab Police team stopped the Toyota Etios car, the duo tried to flee from the spot but were nabbed.

A search of the car later led to the recovery of heroin.

Dahiya said that the duo was being questioned for their links to the drugs network in the state.

He said that Shivangi had got the heroin consignment from a Nigerian national in Delhi and was going to deliver it to two contacts in Sultanpur Lodhi area of Punjab.

Dahiya said that the duo had earlier also been supplying drugs to contacts in Punjab after bringing it from Delhi.

heroin Punjab drugs

