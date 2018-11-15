Home Nation

Kolkata International Film Festival screens rare Indian language films

Films like "Kittath Preeti" (in Koda), "Boldu" (Tulu), "Navleri" (Lambani), "Death Certificate" (Kurmi) and "Nabon" (Khasi) are being screened under this section at the festival.

Published: 15th November 2018 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

KIFF is showcasing a bouquet of rare Indian Language films (Photo courtesy : KIFF Official website)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Giving light to the diversity of India, Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is showcasing a bouquet of rare Indian Language films including Nagasmese, Lambani, Jasari, Kurbi languages for the first time.

"I got many film entries from these languages. Maybe the quality of the films are not that good like that of a 'Pather Panchali' or 'Sholay' but they are good in their own way," curator of 'Unheard India' Shantanu Ganguly, told the media here.

"Moreover, people need to know about these languages," he added.

He mentioned that people came to know about the Jasari language cinema only after "Sinjar" directed by Sandeep Pampally won the Best Feature Film in Jasari award at the National Film Awards in April.

"'Sinjar' is also India's first island film as it was entirely shot in Lakshwadeep. Jasari is the colloquial language spoken there," Ganguly said.

The film stands against terrorism and speaks about two women held as captives by the Islamic State terror group, their ordeal and how they survive a communal situation in capital Kavaratti.

It stars Malayalam actors Srinda Arhaan, Mythili, Musthafa and Sethulaksmi.

"Nana A Tale Of Us" directed by Tiakumzuk Aier is a film in Nagamese language spoken by a section of people in Nagaland.

"There are filmmakers making Nagamese films since the 1990s but it doesn't make a cut to the film festivals. There are documentary filmmakers but for fiction -- there are few," Aier told IANS.

He said that the Church is supporting 'clean election campaign' in his state and they have produced the film as it is based on the specific issue. It talks about the moral sense and how societal evils have affected their lives.

Naganatha N. Joshi, the producer of the film "Saakibaayi" in Banjaara language (also known as Lambani) spoken in Karnataka, had to mortgage his house to make the film. His wife Premalatha N. Joshi is the director.

"We didn't have any artist, we taught commoners and made them act. My film is based on the life of a woman of Banjaara community," Naganatha said.

Films like "Kittath Preeti" (in Koda), "Boldu" (Tulu), "Navleri" (Lambani), "Death Certificate" (Kurmi) and "Nabon" (Khasi) are being screened under this section at the festival.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KIFF Kolkata International Film Festival Sinjar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp