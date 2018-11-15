Kolkata International Film Festival screens rare Indian language films

By IANS

KOLKATA: Giving light to the diversity of India, Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is showcasing a bouquet of rare Indian Language films including Nagasmese, Lambani, Jasari, Kurbi languages for the first time.

"I got many film entries from these languages. Maybe the quality of the films are not that good like that of a 'Pather Panchali' or 'Sholay' but they are good in their own way," curator of 'Unheard India' Shantanu Ganguly, told the media here.

"Moreover, people need to know about these languages," he added.

He mentioned that people came to know about the Jasari language cinema only after "Sinjar" directed by Sandeep Pampally won the Best Feature Film in Jasari award at the National Film Awards in April.

"'Sinjar' is also India's first island film as it was entirely shot in Lakshwadeep. Jasari is the colloquial language spoken there," Ganguly said.

The film stands against terrorism and speaks about two women held as captives by the Islamic State terror group, their ordeal and how they survive a communal situation in capital Kavaratti.

It stars Malayalam actors Srinda Arhaan, Mythili, Musthafa and Sethulaksmi.

"Nana A Tale Of Us" directed by Tiakumzuk Aier is a film in Nagamese language spoken by a section of people in Nagaland.

"There are filmmakers making Nagamese films since the 1990s but it doesn't make a cut to the film festivals. There are documentary filmmakers but for fiction -- there are few," Aier told IANS.

He said that the Church is supporting 'clean election campaign' in his state and they have produced the film as it is based on the specific issue. It talks about the moral sense and how societal evils have affected their lives.

Naganatha N. Joshi, the producer of the film "Saakibaayi" in Banjaara language (also known as Lambani) spoken in Karnataka, had to mortgage his house to make the film. His wife Premalatha N. Joshi is the director.

"We didn't have any artist, we taught commoners and made them act. My film is based on the life of a woman of Banjaara community," Naganatha said.

Films like "Kittath Preeti" (in Koda), "Boldu" (Tulu), "Navleri" (Lambani), "Death Certificate" (Kurmi) and "Nabon" (Khasi) are being screened under this section at the festival.