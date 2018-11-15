Home Nation

#MeToo: Maneka Gandhi writes to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on sexual harassment at All India Radio  

Maneka's letter comes in response to reports that the women working as casual announcers in AIR's stations are being sexually harassed.

Published: 15th November 2018 04:10 PM

Maneka Gandhi

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has asked the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to probe the sexual harassment cases from the All India Radio (AIR) stations across the country.

ALSO READ | #MeToo circles to help women speak out

"I would like to submit that the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act is equally applicable to a woman employee irrespective of her being a permanent, temporary or a casual employee," the Minister wrote in the letter.

She also said that despite the women complaining to the appropriate authorities, no action has been taken so far.

ALSO READ | #MeToo changed workplace environment, says Swara Bhaskar

"I understand that an organisation would have a natural tendency to dismiss a casual woman employee the moment she reports sexual harassment. But this is not good. A responsible organisation must provide justice to each and every woman if she complains of sexual harassment," she added.

TAGS
Maneka Gandhi Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Sexual harassment All India Radio #MeToo

