Monkey menace plagues Agra; woman killed in brutal attack

By IANS

AGRA: A 59-year-old woman died in the outskirts of Agra city after she was attacked by a group of monkeys, police said on Thursday.

The attack took place on Wednesday night when the victim, Bhooran Devi, had stepped out of her house in Kagaraul village.

According to the police, the attack left her bleeding profusely and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident comes after a child born 12 days ago died on Monday after a monkey snatched it from his mother's lap also in the city's Kachhara area.

Last week, another child from the area was brutally attacked by monkeys. The victim was in ICU.

Agra has been plagued by monkey menace for the past 10 years.

At Sikandra and Fatehpur Sikri, the number of monkeys has gone beyond safe limits.

The victims' kins on Thursday demanded compensation from the district authorities.

On Wednesday evening, local voluntary agencies had organised a conference where a plan was formulated to control the monkey nuisance in the Taj city.

Agra, Mathura and Vrindavan were worst affected by monkeys who frequently attack tourists and pilgrims.