Home Nation

Monkey menace plagues Agra; woman killed in brutal attack

The third incident of monkey attack in the last one month in Agra took place on Wednesday night when the victim, Bhooran Devi, had stepped out of her house in Kagaraul village.

Published: 15th November 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

AGRA: A 59-year-old woman died in the outskirts of Agra city after she was attacked by a group of monkeys, police said on Thursday.

The attack took place on Wednesday night when the victim, Bhooran Devi, had stepped out of her house in Kagaraul village.

According to the police, the attack left her bleeding profusely and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh man 'stoned to death' by monkeys, family wants FIR to be registered against them

The incident comes after a child born 12 days ago died on Monday after a monkey snatched it from his mother's lap also in the city's Kachhara area.

Last week, another child from the area was brutally attacked by monkeys. The victim was in ICU.

Agra has been plagued by monkey menace for the past 10 years.

At Sikandra and Fatehpur Sikri, the number of monkeys has gone beyond safe limits.

The victims' kins on Thursday demanded compensation from the district authorities.

On Wednesday evening, local voluntary agencies had organised a conference where a plan was formulated to control the monkey nuisance in the Taj city.

Agra, Mathura and Vrindavan were worst affected by monkeys who frequently attack tourists and pilgrims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Monkey attack Agra Agra monkey attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp