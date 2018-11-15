Home Nation

ONGC Tripura Power Company sends vice president, four others on leave over harassment plaint

Nabadwip Jamatiya, the additional superintendent of police of Gomati district, said the woman had filed a complaint earlier this month, following which the company was apprised of the matter.

Published: 15th November 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AGARTALA: The vice president (VP) of ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC) is among five top-ranking officials who have been sent on "forced leave" following a complaint of sexual harassment by a former employee of the company, official sources said Thursday.

A five-member committee, headed by a woman executive officer, is examining the case, an OTPC official said.

"A high-level inquiry has been initiated into the complaint levelled by the former woman employee. All five accused officials, including a senior manager and the VP, have been sent on forced leave," he said.

OTPC at Palatana in Kakrabon police station area of Gomati district is a 726-MW thermal power plant, catering to the entire northeast and neighbouring Bangladesh.

"We issued a letter to the authorities to tell them that the accused officials might influence the investigation if they were not removed from their posts," he said, adding that a probe is underway and statements of witnesses are being recorded.

Giving details of the case, Naru Gopal Deb, the officer-in-charge of Kakrabon police station, said the complainant had sent a mail to the district superintendent of police on November 3, following which a missive was sent to him to carry out an investigation into the matter.

The former executive served the OTPC from 2013 to 2016 before opting for voluntary retirement, he said.

"All five officials have been asked not to leave the state. They have also been barred from entering the OTPC office complex for now," Deb added.

TAGS
Sexual harassment Metoo #MeToo ONGC Tripura Power Company

