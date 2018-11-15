Poll Diary  

By Express News Service

Twitter suspends 2 fake EC accounts

NEW DELHI: Twitter on Wednesday suspended two fake accounts running in the name of the Election Commission of India (EC) after the poll panel reported them. The fake accounts had a huge following, with one of them having 4,751 followers. This account used the EC logo as well as the Twitter handle @Election Comm. The other account used @Dalit Federation as its handle. The EC does not have its own Twitter account. “These were fake accounts running in the name of EC. The media division of the EC asked Twitter to take decisive action on them,” an EC official said.

JAIPUR: Cong MLA set to file nomination Rajasthan

Congress MLA Ramesh Meena on Wednesday said he will file his nomination papers as the party’s candidate for Sapotara assembly seat in the state. The Congress is yet to announce its list of nominees for the Rajasthan elections due on December 7. “Since I am quite confident that I will not lose the seat, I will be filing the nomination papers as Congress candidate on November 16 to contest the Sapotara assembly seat,” Meena, the sitting MLA from Sapotara, said.

Filing of nomination began on Monday and the last date is November 19. Congress leaders Harish Chaudhary, who heads the party’s manifesto committee in the state, and Hema Ram, filed their nomination papers for Baytoo and Gudamalani Assembly constituencies, respectively, on Tuesday.The BJP released its first list of 131 candidates on Sunday night.

MADHYA PRADESH: BJP’s Dausa MP Harish Meena joins Congress

In a setback to Rajasthan’s ruling BJP ahead of next month’s elections, the party’s Dausa MP Harish Chandra Meena joined the Congress on Wednesday. Meena, a former director general of police, joined the Congress in the presence of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot and AICC’s state in-charge Avinash Pande. “I am happy that Harish Meena has decided to join the Congress in such times.

I welcome him into the Congress fold,” Gehlot said at a press conference. and Gehlot said they will contest the December 7 polls along with other senior leaders of the state. “We are all united. It is the BJP’s conspiracy to spread false news.