President Ram Nath Kovind arrives on day-long visit to Bihar

President left for Samastipur in chopper to attend first convocation of Dr Rajendra Prasad Agriculture University, Pusa. Chief Minister Mr Kumar accompanied the President to Samastipur.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:41 AM

PATNA: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on a day-long visit to Bihar during which he will participate in convocations of Dr Rajendra Prasad Agriculture University, Pusa in Samastipur and National Institute of Technology in Patna.

Mr Kovind arrived at Patna Airport from New Delhi in a special place where he was received by Governor Lalji Tandon, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and acting Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council Haroon Rashid besides other dignitaries.

Senior officials of Bihar government including Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and DGP K S Dwivedi were also present.

President left for Samastipur in chopper to attend first convocation of Dr Rajendra Prasad Agriculture University, Pusa. Chief Minister Mr Kumar accompanied the President to Samastipur.

On his return from Samastipur, Mr Kovind will have lunch at Rajbhawan and after attending convocation of National Institute of Technology, Patna, he will leave for New Delhi at 1700 hours.

