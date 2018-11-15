Home Nation

Two militants held in JK's Poonch district part of LeT module: SSP

Two AK-56 rifles, two magazines, 60 rounds and four hand grenades were seized from their possession.

Published: 15th November 2018 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAMMU: Two militants, who were arrested from Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, were part of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module and had come to the town to ferry weapons to the Kashmir Valley, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rajiv Pandey said a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) was formed to probe the case.

Auqib Ahmad Bhat and Shabir Ahmad Dar, both hailing from Pulwama district of south Kashmir, were arrested during a joint operation by police and the Army in Mendhar area of the border district on Wednesday.

Two AK-56 rifles, two magazines, 60 rounds and four hand grenades were seized from their possession.

"Prima facie, it was established that they were part of LeT module and were assigned the task to shift weapons from Poonch to the Kashmir Valley," the SSP told reporters.

Presenting the arrested persons before the media persons, he said preliminary investigations revealed that they were not in the district to carry out any terror activity.

"They are associates of militants and their only motive was to shift the weapons from Poonch to Kashmir," Pandey said.

However, he said Poonch Police was in touch with its counterparts in the Kashmir Valley to probe the arrested persons' involvement in militancy.

The SSP said police received specific information about the movement of some suspected persons and accordingly established checking points which led to the arrest of the duo from Jaran Wali Gali and the recovery of the weapons, including four hand grenades, which were kept in a specially built cavity in the vehicle at their disclosure.

"A case was registered against them and a special investigation team headed by SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar has been formed to probe the case thoroughly," he said.

The SSP said from where the weapons had come was yet to be ascertained. He said security agencies are on high alert in the district and have not lowered their guard.

"The combing operation is going on in rural and forest area. We are conducting an operation in every inch of Mendhar sub-division and elsewhere," Pandey said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Militants Poonch Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp