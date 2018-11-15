Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: 1 killed, 12 hurt as car rams into Chhath devotees

A large number of people had gathered near the pond in Pagra village for Chhath Puja when the speeding car rammed into them, he added.

GORAKHPUR: One person was killed and 12 others were injured Wednesday when a speeding car rammed into them in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred when the devotees were engrossed in the Chhath Puja celebrations near a pond in a government primary school on the Deoria-Bheekhampur road, Vijay Narayan, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali police station, said.

Ramprasad Yadav (50) died on the spot, while 12 others, including a veterinary doctor, Samarpal Chaurasia, were injured in the incident, the police said.

The injured were rushed to the Deoria district hospital, from where Chaurasia was referred to the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, they added.

