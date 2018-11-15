Home Nation

Website launched for Jawaharlal Nehru’s select works

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) launched a website on the select works of India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 129th birth anniversary.

Published: 15th November 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) launched a website on the select works of India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his  129th birth anniversary.The website, nehruselectedworks.com, aims to reach out to a wide range of readers. The JNMF has digitised the 76 volumes of Nehru’s select works published so far.  Over the next six months, 10 volumes would be published. 

“With the publishing of 10 more volumes, the series would be completed till the year of his death in 1964. The website will give easy access to entire volumes to readers from across the world. The digitised version will also enable scholars and researchers to access information easily,” said a JNMF official.

The volumes include Nehru’s lectures, writings and speeches, among other works. They have been organised according to their published dates on the website.The function to mark Nehru’s birth anniversary comprised the release of a book, Anand Bhavan: An Intimate History by Gitanjali Surendran, and a cultural programme by the Langa folk musicians of Rajasthan.

The JNMF, chaired by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, was recently asked by the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs to vacate the premises of Teen Murti complex. The Delhi High Court later stayed the notice issued to JNMF.Set up in 1964, JNMF’s activities include granting scholarships and fellowships. A political controversy has been raging over a proposal to construct a new museum for other PMs inside the Teen Murti complex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru website

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp