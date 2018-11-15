Website launched for Jawaharlal Nehru’s select works

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) launched a website on the select works of India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 129th birth anniversary.The website, nehruselectedworks.com, aims to reach out to a wide range of readers. The JNMF has digitised the 76 volumes of Nehru’s select works published so far. Over the next six months, 10 volumes would be published.

“With the publishing of 10 more volumes, the series would be completed till the year of his death in 1964. The website will give easy access to entire volumes to readers from across the world. The digitised version will also enable scholars and researchers to access information easily,” said a JNMF official.

The volumes include Nehru’s lectures, writings and speeches, among other works. They have been organised according to their published dates on the website.The function to mark Nehru’s birth anniversary comprised the release of a book, Anand Bhavan: An Intimate History by Gitanjali Surendran, and a cultural programme by the Langa folk musicians of Rajasthan.

The JNMF, chaired by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, was recently asked by the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs to vacate the premises of Teen Murti complex. The Delhi High Court later stayed the notice issued to JNMF.Set up in 1964, JNMF’s activities include granting scholarships and fellowships. A political controversy has been raging over a proposal to construct a new museum for other PMs inside the Teen Murti complex.