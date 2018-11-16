Chandrababu Naidu trying to ensure his 'corruption' is not exposed: BJP 

Home Nation

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao also alleged the Chandrababu Naidu government's decision was a "clear malafide exercise of power" to ensure that its "corruption" was not exposed.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP claimed Friday opposition parties like the Congress, TDP and TMC had formed a "grand alliance of most corrupt parties" to protect their interests after the Andhra Pradesh government withdrew the consent given to the CBI to exercise its power in the state.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao also alleged the Chandrababu Naidu government's decision was a "clear malafide exercise of power" to ensure that its "corruption" was not exposed.

It showed that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was in power in the state and had formed an alliance with parties like the Congress to take on the BJP, had many skeletons in its cupboards, he alleged.

"A nervous and completely rattled Naidu is trying to save his government," Rao told reporters.

The Naidu government withdrew the 'general consent' accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to exercise its authority in the state.

A 'confidential' government order to this effect, issued by Principal Secretary (Home) A R Anuradha on November 8, was "leaked" late Thursday night.

The decision drew support from parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with its president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the central government of misusing investigation agencies for political vendetta.

"We are seeing a grand alliance of the most corrupt parties. Their interests have converged to ensure that their corruption is not exposed," Rao said, citing cases of alleged graft against leaders of the Congress and the TMC.

Ever since Naidu snapped ties with the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in March this year, he had been alleging that the Centre was misusing agencies like the CBI to target political opponents.

Income Tax authorities had recently raised some business establishments, run by those close to the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state.

The BJP cited these cases to accuse him of corruption.

