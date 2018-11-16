Congress never gave recognition to tribals, says Amit Shah

By UNI

BARWANI: BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress by alleging that the party never gave recognition to tribal leaders, who sacrificed their life in the country's Independence movement.

Beginning his 12-day poll tour in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Mr Shah said Congress has always given entire credit to one family for the country's Independence, ignoring the contribution and sacrifice of brave tribal warriors.

Addressing a public meeting at the premises of Government College in Barwani district, Mr Shah recalled the contribution of tribal warriors, who sacrificed their lives in the Independence movement.

One cannot forget the contribution of tribal warrior Bhagwan Bisra Munda.

He was the country's first tribal warrior, who took lead and jumped in the freedom movement, Mr Shah said.

One cannot ignore the contribution of another great tribal warrior of Nimar region Bheema Nayak.

His heroic contribution in the freedom movement can been seen in the Kala Pani Jail.

Despite leaving a life in abject poverty, Bheema Nayak donated his entire resources in the freedom movement, he added.

To give recognition to tribal warriors, who sacrificed their life in freedom movement, BJP government has contributed Rs 300 core in building statutes of such tribal warriors in the entire country, he said.

Despite ruling the country for the last 50 years, Congress did nothing for the welfare of tribal communities.

When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister, an Independent Ministry for the welfare of tribal communities was created.

In his first speech after becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi maintained that his government is a government of Dalits and Adivasis.

Mr Shah also attacked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, alleging that Dr Singh used to say that minorities have a right on the country's resources, however, Mr Modi said the first right on the country's resources should be of Dalits, people from weaker sections and farmers.

In fact, the governments, both in MP and at the Centre, have come up with several welfare policies, focusing on Dalits and Adivasis, he added.

''I leave on you all to decide whether you want a government that was responsible for corruption, for a scam of Rs 12 lakh crore and a party, which does not have a leader and vision or a government that brought a bimaru state to a developed state in the last 15 years,'' Mr Shah said.

''At one side, you have leaders like Shivraj and Modi who have emerged from the public, while on the other, you have a party of Raja, Maharaja and Industrialists,'' he remarked.

Highlighting the achievements of Modi government, Mr Shah said the Centre has given gas stoves to 5.50 crore women in the country, while the Congress government has given smoke to them, he added.

Similarly, Modi government at the Centre gave grants to more than four crore people from the weaker sections of the society to construct houses under the PMRY scheme.

Of them, one crore have already been constructed, while over three crore houses are under construction, he added.

He further listed achievements like providing fresh electricity connection to nearly two crore people, construction of toilets in eight crore houses and distribution of loan to 13 crore people, under Mudra Yojna, another flagship scheme of the Narendra Modi government.

Shah also praised the Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for implementing the Forest Right Act (Van Adhikar Kanoon) in the state.

Due to the implementation of the Act in MP, hundreds of people in the state were given land patta that helped them to do farming, he added.

Amit Shah further talked about the special budgetary contribution made for the welfare of Adivasis (tribals).

There was a 40 per cent increase in the budgetary allocation.

Under it, a grant of Rs 10 crore was given for each tribal development block, a model Eklavya School was built in every district, while efforts were taken to grant loan to every Adivasi.

The 13th Finance Commission, during the regime of UPA Government, had kept an allocation of Rs 1,34,190 crore.

But when the Modi government came, the 14th Finance Commission dispatched budgetary allocation of Rs 3,44,126 crore, which was two lakh crore higher than the budgetary allocation made before the 13th Finance Commission, he added.

The Modi Government has introduced Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme, which will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, approximately 50 crore beneficiaries providing free of cost coverage up to Rs five lakh per family per year.

Without taking name of senior Congress leaders of the State, Shah targetted them by alleging that what they all are saying is a bunch of lies.

After 15 years these leaders are taking name of development and progress.

One cannot forgot days of Mr Bantadhar ( a reference made former MP CM Digvijaya Singh) when there were no roads, no electricity, and no water.

Things have changed drastically in the last 15 years, today, we have roads, water, health and welfare schemes for everyone, including the farmers.

He made a sarcastic remark on Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should stop dreaming." Shah asked senior Congress leaders, who are seeking answers from the BJP government to join a debate with party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in Indore for the know the answers.

The policies of Madhya Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan brought nearly 7000 hectare land under irrigation, distributed 1 lakh 6800 soil health cards to farmers, electricity to 36000 houses, construction of 1,43000 toilets and construction of 21000 houses, and extension of Bharat Net connectivity to 96 panchayats in Badwani district, he said.

The Congress Government was responsible for delaying the Indore -Manmad Project, he alleged.

The BJP Government gave clearance to the Rs 10000 crore Indore Manmad Project and already work has begun, he said.

Shah also expressed his condolences on the death of BJP candidate from Rajpur Assembly seat Devi Singh.

In his speech, senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that Congress party is doing a big fraud by pursuing farmers of the region to fill a form for waiver of loan.

He reminded people of Digvijay Singh Government's regime and urged not to fall on the trap of promises made by such political parties and its candidate.