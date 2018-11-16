In Chhattisgarh, focus shifts to second phase of polls

Home Nation

With the first phase of Chhattisgarh state elections on November 12 recording a high turnout of 76%, the focus now shifts to the remaining 72 seats that will go to polls on November 20.

A record 76% turnout was registered in the first phase of the Assembly polls for 18 seats in Chhattisgarh on November 12 | pti

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

As was evidenced in the last two state polls, tribals in the Bastar division queued up in numbers to exercise their franchise, driving the overall polling percentage to more than 70%. The record turnout was witnessed despite the Maoists warning locals against queuing up to get their fingers inked.

The remaining 72 seats, especially those across the central plains, are considered way ahead of the Bastar zone on the yardsticks of literacy, wealth and income, living standard, industrialisation, among others. However, the decline in voter turnout in cities, towns and suburbs, despite higher literacy and awareness, has stumped poll pundits.

In the three previous state elections, voters in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur and adjoining urban areas, showed no inclination to outdo strife-torn Bastar.“What is especially heartening is that village voters even in remote and inhospitable terrain turned out in big numbers to vote despite the threat by Maoists. Many walked 5-10 km to reach their respective polling stations. This was in stark contrast to the urban areas...” Alok Tomar, a poliical observer, said.

Though not optimistic of a turnaround, political analysts said they hope more voters will queue up this time.The Election Commission, on its part, has carried out an exhaustive campaign, urging voters to come out and exercise their franchise. “Low voter turnout in urban and semi-urban areas is a thing of the past... There is more awareness among the masses in cities and towns on the importance of voting,” Sushil Trivedi, former state election commissioner, said. 

