Mobile phones, SIMs seized from Diamond Power Infrastructure promoters lodged in jail

Amit, Sumit and their father Suresh Bhatnagar were arrested by the CBI in April this year in connection with an alleged Rs 2,654 crore bank fraud.

Published: 16th November 2018 12:38 AM

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Mobile phones were allegedly seized from the possession of Diamond Power Infrastructure (DPIL) promoters Amit Bhatnagar and Sumit Bhatnagar and two others at the Sabarmati Jail here, officials said Thursday.

The Bhatnagar brothers, arrested in a case of alleged bank fraud, are lodged in High Security Yard of the jail alongwith Mumbai-based jeweller Birju Salla and Kishorsinh Rathod, son of former MLA Bhavsinh Rathod.

Senior jail official Aslam Qureshi said a surprise search was conducted Wednesday evening in their barrack.

"We recovered two mobiles and four SIM cards from their possession. We also found two hands-free headphones and a memory card," he added.

An FIR was lodged against the four accused at Ranip police station under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under the Prisons Act, said inspector J G Patel.

Special Operations Group (SOG) of City Crime Branch will probe how mobile phones found their way into the high-security jail, he said.

Amit, Sumit and their father Suresh Bhatnagar were arrested by the CBI in April this year in connection with an alleged Rs 2,654 crore bank fraud.

Suresh Bhatnagar got bail on health grounds recently.

Birju Salla was arrested in October last year for allegedly creating a bomb and hijacking scare on a Jet Airways flight.

He had allegedly put a hoax note in the plane's washroom.

Rathod was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad in January for alleged involvement in a racket supplying raw material for the banned party drug methamphetamine.

Diamond Power Infrastructure

