National Commission for women to hold consultations on reviewing sexual harassment at workplace law

NCW chairperson Rekha Sas said that the current provisions in the law are not adequate and often leave the complainants at disadvantage rather than the oppressors.

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a large number of women speaking up against sexual harassment at workplace through the #MeToo campaign, the National Commission for women is set to organise a deliberation on Saturday on how to strengthen existing law to make workplaces safer for women.

"The NCW is organizing a one-day stakeholder consultation regarding law review on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013," a source in the Commission said. The Commission, as per its mandates, has been reviewing legal safeguards for women and recommending remedial legislative measures.

"In compliance with its mandate and considering the recent spurt in sexual harassment reported in the media, the Commission has decided to take up the review of the existing act with a view to examine whether existing provisions of the act require any amendment," the NCW official added.

The main subject expert who will take part in the workshop include former Supreme Court judge Sujatha V Manohar, who was instrumental in laying down Vishakha guidelines in 1997 that later formed the basis of law against sexual harassment at workplace.

Former chief justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini, Supreme Court lawyer and women's rights activist Flavia Agnes are other attendees at the workshop. After the MeToo campaign picked up on social media in India last month, a large number of women--mainly in media and entertainment industries--have outed their harassers and many of them have even approached the Commission demanding action against their oppressors.

