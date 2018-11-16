Home Nation

Poll diary

He will return and address public meetings in Chhindwara and Indore on Sunday before returning to Delhi, Singh added.

Published: 16th November 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bhopal   
PM Modi to address rallies in MP from Friday    
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will crisscross poll-bound Madhya Pradesh from Friday starting with a public meeting in Shahdol district, a senior BJP functionary said Thursday. He will address two public meetings, mostly on alternative days, starting Friday, state BJP chief Rakesh Singh said. After the rally at Shahdol Friday, Modi will be in Gwalior to address another rally before flying back to Delhi, Singh informed.

He will return and address public meetings in Chhindwara and Indore on Sunday before returning to Delhi, Singh added. The prime minister will again visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and address public meetings in Jhabua and Rewa districts. Three days later, on Saturday, Modi will return to the state and address public meetings in Mandsaur and Chhattarpur districts, Singh said. 

Aizawl
Campaigning picks up for Mizoram polls    
Electioneering has gained momentum in Mizoram for the upcoming Assembly polls with candidates trying to woo voters under the supervision of a Church-backed election watchdog. Elections to the 40-member Assembly will be held on November 28.  

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leader Lalhruaitluanga Kawlni said that public meetings and canvassing were being organised in villages under the close supervision of the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF). The standard mode of campaigning in 2008 and 2013 was a common platform with all candidates of a constituency sharing a stage. However, this timeAfter consulting representatives of political parties, the MPF has agreed to door-to-door campaigning by the candidates, an MPF leader said. 

Bhopal 
Rahul has Modiphobia: Amit Shah
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah addressed three election rallies in Malwa-Nimar region of assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, ridiculing Congress national president Rahul Gandhi to be suffering from “Modiphobia.” The BJP chief said, “As the Congress has no development stories to narrate and neither the courage to admit the corruption stories of its regime, its national president keeps on chanting Modi-Modi in all his speeches, reflecting clearly that he is afflicted with Modiphobia.”

Shah said he came upon the realisation, when he was listening to Rahul’s speeches while waiting for a flight at an airport. “... I often fail to understand whether he is actually campaigning for the Congress or the BJP. But it’s not Rahul’s fault, as our PM is deep rooted in the hearts of everyone right from Kutch to Kamarup,” said Shah.

T

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp