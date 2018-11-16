Poll diary

By Express News Service

Bhopal

PM Modi to address rallies in MP from Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will crisscross poll-bound Madhya Pradesh from Friday starting with a public meeting in Shahdol district, a senior BJP functionary said Thursday. He will address two public meetings, mostly on alternative days, starting Friday, state BJP chief Rakesh Singh said. After the rally at Shahdol Friday, Modi will be in Gwalior to address another rally before flying back to Delhi, Singh informed.

He will return and address public meetings in Chhindwara and Indore on Sunday before returning to Delhi, Singh added. The prime minister will again visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and address public meetings in Jhabua and Rewa districts. Three days later, on Saturday, Modi will return to the state and address public meetings in Mandsaur and Chhattarpur districts, Singh said.

Aizawl

Campaigning picks up for Mizoram polls

Electioneering has gained momentum in Mizoram for the upcoming Assembly polls with candidates trying to woo voters under the supervision of a Church-backed election watchdog. Elections to the 40-member Assembly will be held on November 28.

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leader Lalhruaitluanga Kawlni said that public meetings and canvassing were being organised in villages under the close supervision of the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF). The standard mode of campaigning in 2008 and 2013 was a common platform with all candidates of a constituency sharing a stage. However, this timeAfter consulting representatives of political parties, the MPF has agreed to door-to-door campaigning by the candidates, an MPF leader said.

Bhopal

Rahul has Modiphobia: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah addressed three election rallies in Malwa-Nimar region of assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, ridiculing Congress national president Rahul Gandhi to be suffering from “Modiphobia.” The BJP chief said, “As the Congress has no development stories to narrate and neither the courage to admit the corruption stories of its regime, its national president keeps on chanting Modi-Modi in all his speeches, reflecting clearly that he is afflicted with Modiphobia.”

Shah said he came upon the realisation, when he was listening to Rahul’s speeches while waiting for a flight at an airport. “... I often fail to understand whether he is actually campaigning for the Congress or the BJP. But it’s not Rahul’s fault, as our PM is deep rooted in the hearts of everyone right from Kutch to Kamarup,” said Shah.

