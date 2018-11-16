Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind to embark on maiden visit to Vietnam, Australia

The President will also address the Australia Financial Review Business event and attend dinner at the Australia-India Business Council.

Published: 16th November 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a week-long visit to Vietnam and Australia beginning Sunday.

Starting his trip from the Vietnamese coastal city Da Nang, Kovind will head to the capital Hanoi where he will hold talks with the political leadership and also address the National Assembly of Vietnam.

ALSO READ | Rooting out corruption must create a new India: President Ram Nath Kovind

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Kovind, in his maiden visit to an Asean country, will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Heading to Australia on November 21, Kovind, the first Indian President to visit the country, will meet Prime Minister Scott Morrison and they will together unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parramatta to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

He will visit Sydney and Melbourne and hold discussions with the Governor-General Peter Cosgrove.

The President will also address the Australia Financial Review Business event and attend dinner at the Australia-India Business Council.

He is also slated to meet Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau and address students at the Melbourne University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Vietnam visit Australia visit ASEAN

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp