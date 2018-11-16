Rajnath Singh assures Tamil Nadu of central help to deal with Cyclone Gaja

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre Friday assured the Tamil Nadu government of all assistance to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm 'Gaja', which has so far claimed 11 lives.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also directed Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to monitor the situation in Tamil Nadu and provide all help to the state administration.

"Spoke to CM Shri K Palaniswami regarding the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre in mitigating the situation arising due to the cyclone. Asked the HS to monitor the situation & provide all help to the state admin (sic)," Singh tweeted.

Over 80,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas as severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja' crossed Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam, bringing with it heavy rains in the coastal region.

Gusty winds due to the cyclonic storm resulted in hundreds of trees and electricity poles being uprooted in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts.

The storm has so far claimed 11 lives.