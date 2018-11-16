Home Nation

Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling announces pension for journalists

Published: 16th November 2018 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling. | PTI File Photo

By UNI

GANGTOK: Chief Minister Pawan Chamling today made several announcements for the benefit of media persons, including a building for the Press Club and pensions for journalists with effect from next year.

He made the announcements at the National Press Day programme hosted by the Department of Information & Public Relations.

The Chief Minister described the press reporters as the 'Fighters without Guns!' and encouraged the media personnel present to fight against anti-human activities.

However, he pointed out that the local paper editorials were not writing about the important burning issues.

He expressed hope that people from the Press would continue to project facts and not concocted stories.

The freedom of Press should not be misused and media should always act responsibly, he added.

Mr Chamling also gave away yearly positive journalism award instituted by State Government to four reporters.

He gave the Gramin Patrakarita Puruskar (Rural Journalism Award ) instituted by ex-Governor BP Singh.

The CM awarded the correspondent of a Nepali News Paper with the first Late YN Bhandari Award for the Best Journalist.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister gave away an annual grant of Rs 5 Lakhs to the Press Club.

Earlier, this grant was Rs 250000.

He also announced an increase in pensions to Sahitya Akademy awardees and pension for Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Padamshree awardees in Sikkim.

Minister for Information & Public Relations AK Ghatani enumerated the awards given so far.

He also highlighted the activities of his department.

Principal Chief Administrator Rinzing Ongmu and Chief Secretary Alock Shrivastav were also present along with officers from Information & Public Relations.

A huge gathering of Litterateurs and media attended the function at Chintan Bhawan.

