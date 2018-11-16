SIT questions Parkash Singh Badal amidst high drama

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Special Investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police today questioned former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in connection with the incidents at Koa in 2015.

Following his questioning Badal accused Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of using SIT to target him. Earlier there was high drama at the residence of Badal here as the SIT arrived to question him, as the head of the SIT did not come and had send another officer to question him which the akali's accused of being `biased'.

Sources said that today afternoon the Inspector General of Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap who is member of SIT arrived for questioning while Additional DGP Prabodh Kumar who is heading the SIT did not come.

On this Badal had expressed his reservation over being questioned by Pratap as he accused the IGP of being `biased' as he is listening to his political masters. Then Badal called up Prabodh Kumar and spoke to him and reportedly asked the officer to come personally to question him as the Additional DGP is the chairman of SIT. Then after few minutes the officer came to the residence of Badal and then the SIT questioned Badal for about half and hour.

The Akali Dal had earlier objected to Kunwar Vijay Pratap being part of the SIT. After his questioning Badal alleged that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has sent the SIT is politically motivated. `` I had answered all the questions asked the SIT officials over allegations of police firing at Kotkapura,'' he said.

He said he told the SIT that he had not ordered firing on Sikh protesters agitating against the sacrilege incidents in October 2015.

"I have told the SIT everything. I did not order the firing," said Badal. "I think they were fully satisfied with my replies. But the result will be known after they give their report. That I know what will come in the report. They want to turn us from witness to accused it is all politically motivated,'' said Badal.

Badal described the SIT as "a political tool of the Congress government in the state" and was meant only to give shape to the ruling party's thirst for political vendetta against the former CM and his family and colleagues. He further said, "Iam not scared of jail. SAD is a peace-loving party. Congress is playing dirty politics, and it could lead Punjab back to its dark history. In his last term, Amarinder had sent me and my son Sukhbir to jail.''

He alleged that the Gandhis and the Congress always targeted him and the Akali Dal. Senior Akali dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that of the five-member SIT, only one member arrived, which showed that the issue was being politicised by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the son of Badal besides other senior leaders including many MPs were present at the MLA flat of Badal before the SIT arrived for questioning.