Stones thrown at CPI-M leader's car in Tripura, 17 injured; party blames BJP activists

By PTI

AGARTALA: A group threw stones at the vehicle of a CPI-M leader and the Zilla Parishad chief of South Tripura district on Thursday at Belonia town in the state and 17 people, including 10 police personnel were injured when the force intervened to stop them, police said.

South Tripura superintendent of police J S Meena said he is not aware whether the attackers belonged to any political party and the South Tripura zilla sabhadipati Himanshu Roy escaped unhurt.

A group of about 100 miscreants pelted stones at the vehicle of the zilla sabhadhipati (parishad chief) at Belonia, about 110 km from here and police had to resort to lathi charge in which seven attackers were injured, he said.

Ten force personnel were injured in the stone pelting, he said.

The CPI-M has alleged that the attackers were ruling BJP activists and they attacked Roy with a political motive.

"BJP-backed miscreants were behind the attack. The BJP is aiming to grab the South Tripura zilla parishad which is controlled by CPI-M and with this motive they are trying to created a fear psychosis", party secretary for Belonia sub-division Tapas Datta said.

BJP spokesman Ashok Sinha said, We are yet to confirm what had happened.

The SP said most of the injured were released from hospital after first aid and a few are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.