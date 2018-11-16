Home Nation

UP teacher sends out his wedding invites with 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign messages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao beneficiaries on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan on Thursday | PTI

GORAKHPUR: Instead of choosing ornate invitation cards, a teacher here has sent out invites to his wedding reception with messages and logo of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign to spread awareness on the issue of educating girl child.

Mohammad Aqueel, 30, says he wanted to show his support to the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by this novel gesture.

The groom, who is an assistant teacher in Maulana Azad Inter-college in Sant Kabeernagar, has distributed over 300 invitation cards among relatives, friends and locals and expressed the hope that it will help spread the message of educating girl child .

"People select fancy wedding invitation cards these days with unnecessary messages to make them more appealing. I thought of spreading awareness on the save girl child campaign with my wedding card. I believe in Prime Minister Modi's campaign and fully support it," said Aqueel.

"Although Islam stresses on gaining knowledge but due to illiteracy in Muslim society, girls get less chances to get education and I thought that the message will be easily spread with no extra effort," he said.

A resident of Bharpahi Village in Gorakhpur, Aqueel is getting married to Naheed, who lives in Santkabeernagar and is the daughter of a former railway employee.

The wedding reception (Walima) is scheduled to be held on November 18 in Gorakhpur's Barpahi village under Sahjanwa block.

The bride could not be contacted but the family members of the groom said that she supports Aqueel's efforts to spread awareness on educating girl child as she is a post-graduate and wants to become a teacher.

