Home Nation

22 UP women receive widows' pension while husbands are alive

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Batsganj village, noticed a message from the bank on his wife's phone around ten days ago that her account has been credited with Rs 3, 000.

Published: 17th November 2018 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SITAPUR: In a shocking revelation, twenty-two married women whose husbands are alive have allegedly been found receiving widows' pension under a scheme for the welfare of destitute women in Sitapur district.

The shocking fact came to light after Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Batsganj village, noticed a message from the bank on his wife's phone around ten days ago that her account has been credited with Rs 3, 000. Later, he went to the bank to get details of his wife's bank account, when he found out that she had been receiving the widows' pension despite the fact that he is alive.

Furthermore, Kumar found that not just his wife but his mother-in-law and sister-in-law were also receiving the pension even though their husbands are alive.

"My wife received a message alert from the bank that she received Rs 3000. Later, when I went to the bank to inquire about this, I got to know that my wife has received widows' pension despite the fact that I am alive. Not only my wife but my mother-in-law and sister-in-law also received the widows' pension even though their husbands are still surviving. I registered a complaint in the probation office but no one took any action," he said.

An investigation into the matter further showed that many other women, apart from those in Kumar's family, were beneficiaries of the widow's scheme even though their husbands are alive.

The district administration has taken cognisance of the matter and ordered a probe into the alleged negligence. "We will take action against the person found guilty in the matter. I have ordered a probe into the matter, " said Chief District Officer Sandeep Kumar.

Reiterating the same, District Magistrate Sheeta Verma said that the action will be taken against the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Widow Pension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp