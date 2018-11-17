Home Nation

6 crore Indians slip into poverty annually due to medical expenses: AB-PMJAY CEO

The Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23 is touted as the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme.

Published: 17th November 2018 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Poverty

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

PANAJI: About six crore people every year, or 7,000 people per hour, slip into poverty in India due to healthcare expenses, Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana CEO Indu Bhushan said here Saturday.

AB-PMJAY Chief Executive Officer Indu Bhushan was speaking at a health conference organised by the Goa Institute of Management.

The Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23 is touted as the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme aimed at benefiting 50 crore people.

Bhushan hailed the country's efforts in reducing poverty, but said, "At the same time, we see that about six crore fall into poverty every year because of catastrophic healthcare expenses. I was astounded by the number. Six crore people means 7,000 people every hour."

Calling the situation a "leaking bucket", he said, "It is like a leaking bucket.

Though a lot of effort is being put to bring people out of poverty, due to health expenses, people are slipping into poverty which is puzzling."

Speaking about what he termed were paradoxes in the last 70 years in India's health sector, Bhushan said, "One of the major paradoxes is that 70 per cent health needs of the country are supported by the private sector and only 30 per cent by the public sector."

Talking about another irony, he said people from abroad were flying to India to get quality medical treatment at cheap rates, while large sections of its own citizens didn't have access to good health facilities.

The AB-PMJAY CEO pointed out that despite India emerging as fastest growing (major) economy in the world, its budgetary provision for health had remained stagnant at 1-1.4 per cent over the years.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AB-PMJAY India Poverty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp