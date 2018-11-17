Amarinder Singh attacks Parkash Singh Badal over remarks on police firing probe

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday attacked SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal for claiming that the ongoing SIT probe against him in the 2015 police firings at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan was politically motivated.

After Badal was questioned by the special investigation team (SIT) on Friday, the former chief minister of Punjab described the exercise as "politically motivated".

He alleged that the probe was being conducted at the "behest of (the) chief minister".

"Badal was making desperate attempts to divert public attention from the ongoing SIT probe against him by calling it politically motivated," Singh said.

He also dismissed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader's accusation that the SIT was working under "influence".

"The SIT is an independent entity and the government has no role in its functioning," the chief minister said.

It is now up to the investigating officers to carry out the probe in the manner they deem fit, he added.

Singh said the SIT comprises highly competent officers and they are free to summon and question anyone.

"If anyone is found guilty by them, they will make a report and submit it to the court for further action," he added.

Badal had also alleged that the chief minister will get the state's Advocate General to write the SIT's report wherein he and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal will be turned into "culprits".

Singh rubbished the allegation and said unlike Badal, he believed in the law of the land and fair investigations.

He said Badal was "playing victim" and "indulging in theatrics".

The police firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot took place during protests against a series of sacrilege incidents which had taken place in the state in 2015.

Two persons were killed in the firing at Behbal Kalan.