Home Nation

CBI ban in Andhra and Bengal: Jaitley says those who have lot to hide will fear probe agency

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal governments have withdrawn their 'general consent' to the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct raids and investigations.

Published: 17th November 2018 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after the Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal governments withdrew the general consent accorded to the CBI to conduct operations in their states, the union finance minister Arun Jaitley hit back saying those who have a lot to hide would fear the central investigation agency.

"We've a federal structure in India and under that federal structure only, the CBI was created initially for the employees of the central government and then, to investigate certain kinds of very serious cases in the states, which were referred to it either by the states or courts," Jaitley told journalists in Bhopal on Saturday.

"It's only those who have something to hide will take such a step of letting the CBI not come to their state. There is no sovereignty of any state in the matter of corruption. It's believed that Andhra's move is not motivated by any particular case, but by fear of what is likely to happen.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu withdraws 'consent' to CBI to exercise power in Andhra Pradesh

"While referring to the alleged Sarada chit fund scam and the Narda sting operation in West Bengal, the finance minister said "Sarada and Narada in West Bengal cannot be wiped off merely by saying that for the future I de-notify the CBI.

"Defending the November 2016 move of the Narendra Modi government to demonetize the twin high value currency notes, he said the it was not a political move, but instead a highly ethical decision.

"It was a highly ethical move, it was no secret. In fact many in India were not tax compliant. Compelling them to put their undeclared moneys into the banks had an ethical rationale to it.

ALSO READ: West Bengal follows Andhra Pradesh's example, withdraws free pass to CBI in state

Every move this government has taken so far, from demonetization to GST, to putting the entire tax system direct or indirect online and Jan Dhan accounts. This has helped us to formalize a large part of the Indian economy, still work in progress. The net impact of this is that both centre and the states have much larger revenues.

"He added that demonetization has increased tax return filings and also revenue of the states, which has rendered resources to the government to work for welfare and development, particularly of the poorer and deprived sections.Jaitley was in Bhopal to release the BJP's vision document for the November 28 assembly polls in MP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Andhra Pradesh West Bengal CBI ban BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp