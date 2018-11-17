Home Nation

Congress asks Goa governor for special session to prove majority

The Congress has been claiming that the state government is in disarray in absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar from office on account of medical reasons.

Published: 17th November 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Congress demanded Saturday that Goa governor Mridula Sinha summon a special session of the legislative assembly and ask the BJP-led coalition government to prove its majority.

Addressing reporters here, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party would raise this issue during the upcoming winter session of Parliament and also before President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Congress had submitted representations to the president and the Goa governor, claiming that the party had requisite number of MLAs to prove majority in the 40-member House.

"Goa is a classic case of fraud being played on the people of Goa by the governor and the BJP at Centre," Surjewala said.

"We will put pressure on the central leadership of the BJP in winter session and also before the president for our demand to summon a special session to prove majority," he said.

Accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa of holding the Constitution "captive", Surjewala said the formation of the Cabinet Advisory Committee by the BJP in absence of Parrikar is a "blatant fraud on the Constitution".

The BJP-led state government is supported by the Goa Forward Party, the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party and three Independent MLAs.

TAGS
Manohar Parrikar Goa Congress Mridula Sinha Goa governor

