Haryana government stopped me from visiting dispensary: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal had on November 2 written to Khattar, asking him to visit a mohalla clinic set up by the AAP government in Delhi, while he expressed interest in visiting a dispensary in Haryana.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana of preventing him from visiting a dispensary in Assandh assembly constituency of the state.

"The BJP workers have blocked the entire way with tractors and trolleys till the village. The police is saying they are not able to remove the blockage. This clearly shows that Khattar is scared and the incident will mark the countdown for his days in power," Kejriwal told the media.

Kejriwal, who was to address a rally after visiting the dispensary, addressed the people on telephone from a guest house.

"We only completed three years in Delhi, Khattar completed four years in Haryana. The condition of hospitals and schools in Delhi is good and the people are very happy. On the other hand, the condition of hospitals in Haryana is bad. The poor people are not happy as they don't have any place to go for treatment," he said.

Elect AAP for better schools, hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal sends recorded calls to Haryana people

Kejriwal added that the BJP government had allowed Pakistani investigators to come after the Pathankot attack but he is not allowed to see a hospital in the country even after being invited by the people.

The Aam Aadmi Party shared pictures of men sitting on the road with posters reading "Kejriwal go back". It also accused the BJP government of removing posters and hoardings installed by them in the state.

"The roads were blocked by tractors and other vehicles. It is a desperate attempt to stop the Aam Aadmi Party head from entering Haryana. BJP government in Haryana is in a nervous mode amid Kejriwal's visit," AAP tweeted.

Kejriwal had on November 2 written to Khattar, asking him to visit a mohalla clinic set up by the AAP government in Delhi, while he expressed interest in visiting a dispensary in Haryana. However, he said no response came from Khattar. But he was visiting the state on being invited by the villagers.

